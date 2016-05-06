Financial stress and cultural differences main cause of domestic violence

Sirwa Wahab Maref Source: Supplied
Published 6 May 2016 at 9:13pm, updated 6 May 2016 at 9:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We interviewed women's activist Sirwa Wahab Maref regarding Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month. Ms Maref emphasised that the main cause for domestic violence is financial stress and sometimes the cultural differences when coming to a new country.
