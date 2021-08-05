Finding the right job for your skills and experience

Source: Pixabay/Pexels
A report has found that one in four permanent skilled migrants in Australia are working in jobs below their skill level, costing them and the economy hundreds of millions in foregone wages every year. In this segment, we look at some practical ways for new migrants to find employment that matches their skill level, qualifications and work experience.
