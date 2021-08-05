SBS Kurdish

Finding the right job for your skills and experience

SBS Kurdish

Architect gumagawa ng disenyo ng gusali

Source: Pixabay/Pexels

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2021 at 2:46pm, updated 5 August 2021 at 3:41pm
Source: SBS

A report has found that one in four permanent skilled migrants in Australia are working in jobs below their skill level, costing them and the economy hundreds of millions in foregone wages every year. In this segment, we look at some practical ways for new migrants to find employment that matches their skill level, qualifications and work experience.

Published 5 August 2021 at 2:46pm, updated 5 August 2021 at 3:41pm
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News