First Indigenous fire crew making its mark

Steve Dingle, Lance Tighe and Blake Mans

Published 14 July 2019 at 3:23pm
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Sydney's inner-city suburb of Redfern has been the site of many historic moments for Indigenous Australians, and now it's celebrating another. The local fire station has just formed the state's first all-Indigenous crew, and they're already making their mark on the community.

