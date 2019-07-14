First Indigenous fire crew making its mark

Source: SBS
Sydney's inner-city suburb of Redfern has been the site of many historic moments for Indigenous Australians, and now it's celebrating another. The local fire station has just formed the state's first all-Indigenous crew, and they're already making their mark on the community.
