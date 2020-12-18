Fishing, floods and swimming: Here's how to stay safe in and around water

สองพี่น้องตกปลาที่ซันไชน์ โคสต์ ออสเตรเลีย Source: Getty Images/Natalie Maro/EyeEm
Published 18 December 2020 at 7:06pm, updated 15 January 2021 at 11:48am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Summer is the perfect time to enjoy Australia’s beaches, rivers and waterways, but many new arrivals who are not familiar with water safety rules can put their life at risk. These safety guidelines for swimming, boating and fishing can help prevent drowning incidents and save money on fines.
Published 18 December 2020 at 7:06pm, updated 15 January 2021 at 11:48am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share