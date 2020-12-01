Flowers symbolise hope and new beginnings

The colours of flowers represent optimism in life and the attempts to overcome difficulties for Ms. Anwar. In her work as an artist she has a wish to express this optimism and show that life will continue despite anything. As nature reproduces again and again in the cycle of seasons. All materials are symbolic in meaning and the process of representing the flux of time and memory. Ms. Anwar told SBS Kurdish that this project "Being m again" is to deal with my own experience of identity crisis, displacement and to balance her emotions and internal agony with external circumstances in diaspora.





Alternating Current Art Space exhibition is on from 20 November -12 December 2020.





Source: Avan Anwar





Source: Avan Anwar









