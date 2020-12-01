SBS Kurdish

Flowers symbolise hope and new beginnings

SBS Kurdish

Avan Anwar

Source: Avan Anwar

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2020 at 8:45pm, updated 1 December 2020 at 9:07pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

According to visual artist Avan Anwar flowers can create positive images and represent hope and rebirth in the bright and dark sides of her memory at the time of war and destruction.

Published 1 December 2020 at 8:45pm, updated 1 December 2020 at 9:07pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The colours of flowers represent optimism in life and the attempts to overcome difficulties for Ms. Anwar. In her work as an artist she has a wish to express this optimism and show that life will continue despite anything. As nature reproduces again and again in the cycle of seasons. All materials are symbolic in meaning and the process of representing the flux of time and memory. Ms. Anwar told SBS Kurdish that this project "Being m again" is to deal with my own experience of identity crisis, displacement and to balance her emotions and internal agony with external circumstances in diaspora.

Alternating Current Art Space exhibition is on from 20 November -12 December 2020.

Painting by Avan Anwar
Source: Avan Anwar


Advertisement
Painting by Avan Anwar
Source: Avan Anwar


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News