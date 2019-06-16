SBS Kurdish

Flying Uber trial to start in Melbourne next year

uber air

An artist's impression of a proposed Uber Air aircraft Source: UBER AAP

Published 16 June 2019 at 2:57pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Flying taxis may sound unbelievable, but they look set to take off in Melbourne. The city's been picked by Uber as one of just three sites around the world for a trial aerial ride-sharing service.

