Focusing on new and emerging communities

Lisa Woodland, Director (MHCS)

Lisa Woodland, Director (MHCS)

Published 6 September 2019 at 7:14pm, updated 6 September 2019 at 7:22pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Multicultural Health Week addresses the health needs of new and emerging communities to ensure equitable access to health care and health information for the communities.

Lisa Woodland, Director, NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS), urged all health organisations to routinely include consumers, families and carers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds when developing, implementing and evaluating programs, projects and resources.

“This Multicultural Health Week, we ask health professionals working with new and emerging communities to read our new fact-sheets, tailored for each Local Health District. We also ask communities to access the new video, entitled “Assessing healthcare in Australia”, in over 20 languages with accompanying translated health information”.

Tobi Wilson (SESLHD), A/Prof Jane Lloyd, Qanita Ahmed, Dr Kerry Chant, Lisa Woodland, Director (MHCS)
Tobi Wilson, Chief Executive,(SESLHD), A/Prof Jane Lloyd (CPHCE), Qanita Ahmed, Dr Kerry Chant, Deputy Secretary, Lisa Woodland, Director (MHCS)


