For Kurds 'sometimes the place you call home is online': Kali Jaff

Kurdish activist Kali Jaff Source: Supplied by Kali Jaff
Published 11 October 2021 at 6:01pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Kurdish activist Kali Jaff has honours degree in Marketing and master’s degree in Strategic Communication and Public Relations. In this Interview with SBS Kurdish Kali shares her experiences and expertise in a new social media platform that has attracted many Kurdish users. Clubhouse is a relatively new app where users can join and participate in live audio only discussions. This interview is in English.
