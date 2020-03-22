SBS Kurdish

Former Manus detainee faces further uncertainty detained in a Melbourne hotel

Farhad Bandesh

Farhad Bandesh Source: Supplied

Published 22 March 2020 at 7:37pm, updated 22 March 2020 at 7:54pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Kurdish artist and former Manus Island detainee, has spent eight month in detention in a Melbourne hotel after being transferred on the Medivac bill. He tells SBS Kurdish that apparent from few tests, he is yet to receive any treatment for his medical condition.

