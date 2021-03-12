SBS Kurdish

Former refugee now a successful businessman

SBS Kurdish

Jamal Esmaili and his family

Jamal Esmaili and his family at their family business office Source: Jamal Esmaili

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 March 2021 at 7:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Jamal Esmaili arrived in Australia in May 1989 as a refugee from Western Kurdistan (Iran). Upon his arrival he faced difficulties such as not speaking the English language and missing his parents dearly. With time and years passing he improved his English, attended university and gained a degree in building management. Mr Esmaili is a successful businessman now and running two family businesses.

Published 12 March 2021 at 7:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News