Former refugee now a successful businessman

Jamal Esmaili and his family at their family business office Source: Jamal Esmaili
Published 12 March 2021 at 7:17pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Jamal Esmaili arrived in Australia in May 1989 as a refugee from Western Kurdistan (Iran). Upon his arrival he faced difficulties such as not speaking the English language and missing his parents dearly. With time and years passing he improved his English, attended university and gained a degree in building management. Mr Esmaili is a successful businessman now and running two family businesses.
