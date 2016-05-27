SBS Kurdish

Former refugee now a successful businesswoman

Gashaw Zhalaye

Gashaw Zhalaye Source: Supplied

Published 27 May 2016 at 9:13pm, updated 27 May 2016 at 9:25pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Gashaw Zhalaye arrived in Australia as a refugee fifteen years ago. Now, Gashaw is a successfull busnesswoman who manges with her brothers a hairdressing salon and beauty salon in Adelaide. Gashaw's other hobby is cooking traditional Kurdish food.

