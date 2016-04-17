SBS Kurdish

Freedom of expression in the media

SBS Kurdish

Jamal Ekhtiar

Jamal Ekhtiar Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 April 2016 at 3:23pm
By MAYADA KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jamal Ekhtiar is a journalist and contributor to various English and Kurdish media organisations. He worked and contributed to the Kurdish Globe, IRIN, Kurdish Media, Kurdistan Tribune and several other English and Kurdish newspapers. He managed Iran Rights Transparency. We spoke to Mr Ekhtiar regarding freedom of expression and the media in Iran and the Middle East in general including Turkey.

Published 17 April 2016 at 3:23pm
By MAYADA KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News