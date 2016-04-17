Freedom of expression in the media

Jamal Ekhtiar Source: Supplied
Published 17 April 2016 at 3:23pm
By MAYADA KHALIL
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jamal Ekhtiar is a journalist and contributor to various English and Kurdish media organisations. He worked and contributed to the Kurdish Globe, IRIN, Kurdish Media, Kurdistan Tribune and several other English and Kurdish newspapers. He managed Iran Rights Transparency. We spoke to Mr Ekhtiar regarding freedom of expression and the media in Iran and the Middle East in general including Turkey.
