Fresh pleas for Australian kids in Syria to be brought home

Kamalle Dabboussy Source: SBS
Published 22 December 2019 at 2:32pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Advocates have made fresh pleas to bring home Australian children held in Syrian refugee camps, as their health reportedly declines. They're calling on the federal government to repatriate them and insist the kids are not a security threat
Published 22 December 2019 at 2:32pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share