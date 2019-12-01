SBS Kurdish

Gender equality key to reducing women's mental health risks, say advocates

Published 1 December 2019 at 3:23pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
A new alliance formed to advocate for a stronger focus on the mental health of women and girls believes a once-in-a-generation opportunity has arrived, which can show that the mental health of women and girls truly matters to society.

