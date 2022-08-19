SBS Kurdish

Getting help when your loved one has gambling problems

Pokies present more risk of harm than any other form of gambling, according to an NSW Responsible Gaming Fund report. Credit: Getty Images/Alina555

Published 19 August 2022 at 7:15pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
There is no cure when it comes to gambling addiction. But when family and friends of problem gamblers get the right support for themselves, they are more likely to help their loved ones recover. In Australia, help is available in your language.

