Government defends quality of flu vaccine

Vials of flu vaccine in Philadelphia

As the flu season winds down, health officials say it wasn't as bad as last year and the vaccine worked better. Source: AAP

Published 11 November 2017 at 8:57am, updated 16 November 2017 at 1:45pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The death of a Melbourne mother from flu-like symptoms has caused some to question the quality of this year's flu vaccine. Some doctors say it was a lower strength version, a claim the government strenuously denies.

Available in other languages
