Government defends quality of flu vaccine

As the flu season winds down, health officials say it wasn't as bad as last year and the vaccine worked better. Source: AAP
Published 11 November 2017 at 8:57am, updated 16 November 2017 at 1:45pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The death of a Melbourne mother from flu-like symptoms has caused some to question the quality of this year's flu vaccine. Some doctors say it was a lower strength version, a claim the government strenuously denies.
Published 11 November 2017 at 8:57am, updated 16 November 2017 at 1:45pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share