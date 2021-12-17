SBS Kurdish

'Happy Ezi celebrations to all Yezidis': Shamo Silo

SBS Kurdish

Shammo Silo

Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2021 at 7:29pm, updated 17 December 2021 at 8:07pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The Three Day Fasting in December is one all Yezidis are expected to observe. Fasting occurs from dawn until sunset, and the nights are given to feasting, merry making and some prayer. At the end of the three-day fasting, “Cejina Rojiya Ezi” is celebrated, which falls on Friday after three-days of fasting. We speak to Shamo Silo from Wagga Wagga about this special occasion and how it is celebrated among Yezidis.

Published 17 December 2021 at 7:29pm, updated 17 December 2021 at 8:07pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Belinda Crain with members of Yezidi community
Source: Belinda Crain


Yezidi community celebrates end of 3 day fasting
Source: Belinda Crain


Wagga Wagga's Yezidis celebrate end of 3 day fasting
Source: Belinda Crain


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News