'Happy Ezi celebrations to all Yezidis': Shamo Silo

Published 17 December 2021 at 7:29pm, updated 17 December 2021 at 8:07pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The Three Day Fasting in December is one all Yezidis are expected to observe. Fasting occurs from dawn until sunset, and the nights are given to feasting, merry making and some prayer. At the end of the three-day fasting, “Cejina Rojiya Ezi” is celebrated, which falls on Friday after three-days of fasting. We speak to Shamo Silo from Wagga Wagga about this special occasion and how it is celebrated among Yezidis.
