SBS Kurdish

Haval Abubekir, new Governor of Slemani

SBS Kurdish

Haval Abubekir

Haval Abubekir-new governor for Slemani Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2017 at 7:29pm, updated 8 December 2017 at 7:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Shahen Hama Noori reporting from Slemani on the appointment of Haval Abubekir of Gorran/Change Movement as the new Governor of Slemani, the latest on the conflict between Baghdad and Erbil, and more.

Published 8 December 2017 at 7:29pm, updated 8 December 2017 at 7:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News