Have we become more addicted to technology?

Saed Dareh-Kurdish Psychotherapist Source: Supplied
Published 27 April 2021 at 6:10pm, updated 27 April 2021 at 11:54pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Kurdish psychotherapist and Behaviour Specialist Practitioner with NDIS, Saed Dareh, we discuss addiction to technology. In the past year most of us have been forced to spend more time in front of screens, whether for study or for work. What are the implications of this behaviour and what long term effects could this have on us?
Published 27 April 2021 at 6:10pm, updated 27 April 2021 at 11:54pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share