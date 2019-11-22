SBS Kurdish

HDK representative Australia: Protests in Rojhellat, Iran indicate that people are fed-up

Protests in the Kurdish city of Meriwan in Rojhelat/Iran

Protests in the Kurdish city of Meriwan in Rojhelat/Iran

Published 22 November 2019 at 8:51pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

In this interview with HDK representative in Australia, Salah Pourasad we ask him about their latest information regarding the unrest and the violent protest in the Kurdish cities in Rojhellat and Iran in general. According to Amnesty International more than 100 people have been killed so far. We also ask Mr Pourasad about their request from the Australian government.

