HDP activists continue protests in the Kurdish cities

Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 20 September 2019 at 9:01pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 9:07pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Hatice Kamer reports on the Syria Summit between Iran, Turkey and Russia, the continuing protests by HDP activist against the removal of the Kurdish mayors, as well as those whom accuse HDP for sending their children to fight along side the PKK.
Available in other languages
