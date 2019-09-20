SBS Kurdish

HDP activists continue protests in the Kurdish cities

Diyarbakir protests

Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 20 September 2019 at 9:01pm, updated 20 September 2019 at 9:07pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer reports on the Syria Summit between Iran, Turkey and Russia, the continuing protests by HDP activist against the removal of the Kurdish mayors, as well as those whom accuse HDP for sending their children to fight along side the PKK.

