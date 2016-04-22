Headspace launches Fathers

SBS Kurdish

Published 22 April 2016 at 8:23pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
With males being more likely to experience a mental health issue, Headspaces Fathers campaign encourages men to break down the barriers around discussing mental health with their sons and set a positive example for younger generations. In this interview with Headspace CEO, Chris Tanti, we discuss the aims of the campaign, and how Headspace assists young people in general.

