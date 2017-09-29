SBS Kurdish

Heart disease still leader killer but drug-induced death rate cause concern

SBS Kurdish

Prodeine Forte Tablets lean against a jar of medication in Sydney, September 17, 2008. (AAP Image/Melanie Foster) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Medication in Sydney, September 17, 2008. Source: AAP, Melanie Foster

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2017 at 8:09pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 8:14pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia has recorded its highest number of drug-induced deaths in twenty years. New data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows two-thirds of the deaths were a result of prescription drug abuse.

Published 29 September 2017 at 8:09pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 8:14pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News