Help from Sydney to disadvantaged children in east Kurdistan

Published 14 August 2020 at 8:28pm, updated 14 August 2020 at 8:48pm
By Roza Germian
In this interview we speak with Sabiha Biradost from Sydney, who has been helping in raising fund for disadvantaged children in east Kurdistan's Urmiye region. They were able to help providing school supplies and clothing for hundreds of children via volunteer-ran Children's Smile Charity organisation.
