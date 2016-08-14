SBS Kurdish

Hemn Seyedi: Shahram Amiri victim to Iran’s political game

Hemn Seyedi

Hemn Seyedi Source: Supplied

Published 14 August 2016 at 3:48pm, updated 14 August 2016 at 4:22pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Political analyst Hemn Seyedi speaks about the execution of Kurdish nuclear scientist Shahram Amiri and the execution of twenty young Kurds by the Iranian regime. Mr Hemn speaks about Iran's human rights as well as the Kurdish situation in Iran.

