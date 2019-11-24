Hengaw Human rights organisation expresses "grave concern" for those arrested in Kurdistan/Iran protests
Published 24 November 2019 at 4:00pm, updated 24 November 2019 at 7:37pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Jila Mostajer from Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, speaks with us about the latest on the unrest and violent protest in Iran. Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanai have announced those arrested will face "maximum punishment", a statement that has worried human rights activists.
