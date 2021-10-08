Here’s what you need to know about buying a private health cover

Medicare policy has re-emerged as an election key issue. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 8 October 2021 at 7:13pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Medicare is Australia’s universal health insurance system, guaranteeing all Australians access to health services. Yet more than half of all Australians have private health insurance. While many buy it to avoid long wait in government hospitals or to access services like dental care, others do it for tax benefits. But is private health insurance worth it for you?
