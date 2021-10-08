SBS Kurdish

Here’s what you need to know about buying a private health cover

SBS Kurdish

Medicare policy has re-emerged as an election key issue.

Medicare policy has re-emerged as an election key issue. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2021 at 7:13pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Medicare is Australia’s universal health insurance system, guaranteeing all Australians access to health services. Yet more than half of all Australians have private health insurance. While many buy it to avoid long wait in government hospitals or to access services like dental care, others do it for tax benefits. But is private health insurance worth it for you?

Published 8 October 2021 at 7:13pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News