'Hidden killer' responsible for more Australian deaths than thought

Sepsis survivor Korina Valentine

Source: SBS

Published 19 January 2020 at 3:43pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:52pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Allan Lee
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

A new global study has found twice as many Australians are dying from sepsis each year than previously thought. Experts are warning blood poisoning kills more people than cancer - but many people haven't heard of it.

