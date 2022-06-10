High Court decision ruling citizenship revocation illegal could affect others

The High Court of Australia in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 10 June 2022 at 7:06pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australia's High Court has ruled the government cannot revoke the citizenship of dual nationals who are suspected of engaging in terrorist activity, labeling it unconstitutional. The decision was made after dual-national Delil Alexander was stripped of his citizenship using controversial legislation following information he had apparently joined terrorism network I-S in Syria.
Published 10 June 2022 at 7:06pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share