High Court decision ruling citizenship revocation illegal could affect others

View of the High Court of Australia in Canberra, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

The High Court of Australia in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 10 June 2022 at 7:06pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Australia's High Court has ruled the government cannot revoke the citizenship of dual nationals who are suspected of engaging in terrorist activity, labeling it unconstitutional. The decision was made after dual-national Delil Alexander was stripped of his citizenship using controversial legislation following information he had apparently joined terrorism network I-S in Syria.

