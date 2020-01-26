SBS Kurdish

Honours list recognises the extraordinary gifts of ordinary Australians

Defence personnel march past with the Australian flag at an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony and Flag Raising event in Canberra, Saturday, January 26, 2019. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 26 January 2020 at 3:29pm, updated 26 January 2020 at 3:33pm
Hundreds of Australians are being recognised for their service, their sacrifice or their significant achievement in the Australia Day Honours List. The annual list highlights individuals who have dedicated their time to improving the lives of others. There's not yet gender equality among the recipients but 41 per cent this year are women - one the highest proportions ever

