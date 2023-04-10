Horrific reality of the forgotten Yezidi women exposed

Dutch-Kurdish filmmaker Reber Dosky traveled to refugee camps in Kurdistan Region and met with the Yezidi community to listen and learn about the girls' horrific stories.



In "Daughters of the Sun", Kurdish-Dutch filmmaker Reber Dosky follows nine of the survivors who return to their communities. The young women receive help from theater maker Hussein, who takes their fate seriously and helps them on their way. He mediates in the liberation of more women, who are still held as slaves by IS fighters in refugee camps in northeast Syria.



"Daughters of the Sun" film Dosky filmed in Lalish, the spiritual centre of the Yezidis. Daughters of the Sun is the heartbreaking story of no less than 7,000 Yezidi women who are increasingly forgotten.

