Horrific reality of the forgotten Yezidi women exposed

Yezidi girls embrasing daughters of the sun.jpeg

Yezidi girls embrasing each other Credit: "Daughers of the Sun" still/Reber Dosky

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Many Yazidi women were still very young, or even children, when they were kidnapped by IS in Sinjar in August 2014. They were brutally separated from their families, forcibly converted to Islam and enlisted as sex slaves by IS fighters. Many of them have now returned to their communities and the question is whether these young women can start a new life.

Dutch-Kurdish filmmaker Reber Dosky traveled to refugee camps in Kurdistan Region and met with the Yezidi community to listen and learn about the girls' horrific stories.
In "Daughters of the Sun", Kurdish-Dutch filmmaker Reber Dosky follows nine of the survivors who return to their communities. The young women receive help from theater maker Hussein, who takes their fate seriously and helps them on their way. He mediates in the liberation of more women, who are still held as slaves by IS fighters in refugee camps in northeast Syria.
daughters of the sun.jpeg
"Daughters of the Sun" film
Dosky filmed in Lalish, the spiritual centre of the Yezidis. Daughters of the Sun is the heartbreaking story of no less than 7,000 Yezidi women who are increasingly forgotten.
READ MORE

Kurdish filmmaker's powerful documentaries earn prestigious awards

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIKTOK STOCK

Australia bans TikTok on government devices over national security concerns

Adel Gabari and family.jpg

Family finally reunited in Australia after years of waiting

TEALS PRESSER PARLIAMENT

Despite living for years in Australia, thousands of asylum seekers remain in limbo

Shahin Sorekli

Newroz, Kurdish New Year, Spring festival and National Day