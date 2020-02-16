SBS Kurdish

How do people with limited English get the right emergency warnings?

SBS Kurdish

Getting clear, correct information in an emergency can save lives

Getting clear, correct information in an emergency can save lives Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 February 2020 at 1:03pm, updated 16 February 2020 at 1:08pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

From the horrific bushfires, the emerging coronavirus, to the dangers brought by torrential rain - this Australian summer has been overwhelmed by emergencies. And with the threats this season far from over, authorities say they are also facing another hidden challenge - how to best communicate warnings to communities with limited English.

Published 16 February 2020 at 1:03pm, updated 16 February 2020 at 1:08pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News