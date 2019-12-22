How good was 2019: the year in politics

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on election night at the Wentworth Sofitel Hotel, Sydney, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Source: AAP
Published 22 December 2019 at 2:14pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
For the nation's political leaders, 2019 was a year of crippling drought, bushfires and a bitterly fought federal election campaign won by the Coalition against the expectations of many. Tax, the economy and the environment, along with a host of other issues, kept the Government, Opposition and cross-bench busy in what was a colourful year of federal politics.
Published 22 December 2019 at 2:14pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share