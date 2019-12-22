SBS Kurdish

How good was 2019: the year in politics

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on election night at the Wentworth Sofitel Hotel, Sydney, Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on election night at the Wentworth Sofitel Hotel, Sydney, Saturday, May 18, 2019. Source: AAP

Published 22 December 2019 at 2:14pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Available in other languages

For the nation's political leaders, 2019 was a year of crippling drought, bushfires and a bitterly fought federal election campaign won by the Coalition against the expectations of many. Tax, the economy and the environment, along with a host of other issues, kept the Government, Opposition and cross-bench busy in what was a colourful year of federal politics.

