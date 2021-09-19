SBS Kurdish

How one new Australian overcame obstacles for his citizenship ceremony

SBS Kurdish

NACA Feature, Coronavirus, COVID-19, citizenship,

New Australian citizen Fadi Albehnonissan Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2021 at 2:45pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Australian Citizenship Day has been impacted by COVID for two years now. In the Sydney Local Government Area of Liverpool, which has been living under some of the country's hardest restrictions, one new Australian has participated in his citizenship ceremony in the most unlikely of places.

Published 19 September 2021 at 2:45pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News