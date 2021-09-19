How one new Australian overcame obstacles for his citizenship ceremony

New Australian citizen Fadi Albehnonissan Source: SBS
Published 19 September 2021 at 2:45pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Australian Citizenship Day has been impacted by COVID for two years now. In the Sydney Local Government Area of Liverpool, which has been living under some of the country's hardest restrictions, one new Australian has participated in his citizenship ceremony in the most unlikely of places.
