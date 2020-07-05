How this mum copes with COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen How this mum copes with COVID-19 restrictions in MelbournePlay13:40SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (25.05MB)Published 5 July 2020 at 1:19pm, updated 7 July 2020 at 10:33pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBS Donna Sherwanî English interviewPublished 5 July 2020 at 1:19pm, updated 7 July 2020 at 10:33pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesJanuary 1st Weekend NewsDominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many waysThe ups and downs of Australia's 2022December 25 Weekend News