How to be the best version of yourself

Shako Lokman of Minds Eye Status

Shako Lokman of Minds Eye Status

Published 28 February 2021 at 3:15pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Mr. Shako T Lokman is an entrepreneur with a strong focus on Social Dynamic and Communications Coaching. But he wasn’t always this way inclined, he grew up introverted and shy. However, experience in the sales industry launched him into a professional and personal rebirth. Since establishing his coaching program Minds Eye Status, he aims to help men into becoming the best version of themselves.

