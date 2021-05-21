How to engage with National Reconciliation Week

Source: SBS
Published 21 May 2021 at 7:23pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures and achievements, and to contribute to reconciliation by building better relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. This year’s theme is More than a word. Reconciliation takes action. In this episode of Settlement Guide, we look at how migrants can take action towards reconciliation.
