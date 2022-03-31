SBS Kurdish

How to enrol to vote: Australian federal election

SBS Kurdish

Voters complete their ballot forms

Voters complete their ballot forms Source: Getty Images/Steve Bell

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2022 at 3:29pm, updated 2 April 2022 at 11:16am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

With the federal election due to take place before the end of May, there are steps you must take before casting your vote for the first time. Many resources are available to help you enrol to vote, and to have your say in shaping our nation.

Published 31 March 2022 at 3:29pm, updated 2 April 2022 at 11:16am
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News