How to garden and grow your own food indoors

Growing plants and herbs in the bathroom Source: Supplied
Published 26 July 2020 at 4:15pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The calming qualities of greenery may improve and nourish our general physical and mental wellbeing. Many are turning to indoor plants, even growing their own food, to find stability amid social restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic.
Published 26 July 2020 at 4:15pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share