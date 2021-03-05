How to get a post-study work visa in Australia

Source: Getty Images
Published 5 March 2021 at 12:19pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 5:01pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The Morrison Government has relaxed application requirements and visa criteria for international students to ensure Australia remains a priority destination for overseas students. Now, with the Temporary Graduate visa, international students have an opportunity to access longer stay in Australia to gain valuable work experience and explore a pathway to permanent residency.
Published 5 March 2021 at 12:19pm, updated 5 March 2021 at 5:01pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share