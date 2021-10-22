SBS Kurdish

How to get free legal assistance in Australia

legal desk

Published 22 October 2021 at 7:25pm
By by Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Australia’s legal system can be confusing for common people, and professional help may be necessary to navigate it. But with lawyers charging hundreds of dollars in hourly fees, not everyone can afford to pursue justice. However, you may be able to access free help through legal aid.

