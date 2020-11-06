How to run your micro-business online

Man working from home and reconciling family life Source: GettyImages-1217136712 (1
Published 6 November 2020 at 7:32pm, updated 6 November 2020 at 7:38pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
During the COVID-19 pandemic many Australian micro-businesses were forced to implement new digital strategies in order to survive. Digital business experts believe creating competitive advantages are about the ability to evolve, innovate and understand that digital and business strategies are two sides of the same coin.
