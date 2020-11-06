SBS Kurdish

How to run your micro-business online

SBS Kurdish

Man working from home and reconciling family life

Man working from home and reconciling family life Source: GettyImages-1217136712 (1

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 November 2020 at 7:32pm, updated 6 November 2020 at 7:38pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS

During the COVID-19 pandemic many Australian micro-businesses were forced to implement new digital strategies in order to survive. Digital business experts believe creating competitive advantages are about the ability to evolve, innovate and understand that digital and business strategies are two sides of the same coin.

Published 6 November 2020 at 7:32pm, updated 6 November 2020 at 7:38pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News