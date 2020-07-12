How to use telehealth?

Doctor waving to Telehealth patient-Fatcamera Source: Getty Images
Published 12 July 2020 at 2:08pm, updated 16 July 2020 at 8:06am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australians are becoming increasingly reliant on telehealth during the coronavirus pandemic. Statistics from Services Australia show that the total number of telehealth consultations rose from 1.3 million in March to 5.8 million in April. You can make the most of your telehealth session with some simple preparation.
