How will the Kurds fight in Mosul operation?

Fazel Hawramy

Fazel Hawramy Source: Supplied

Published 21 August 2016 at 4:48pm, updated 21 August 2016 at 4:52pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
We ask journalist Fazel Hawramy, who's based in the Kurdistan region, about the prospects of retaking the city of Mosul from IS, the role that the Kurdish forces might play, and the humanitarian consequences from that operation...

