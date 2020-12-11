'I proved that if a woman can achieve anything she's passionate about': Ashti Brayim Afandi
Published 11 December 2020 at 7:14pm, updated 11 December 2020 at 7:26pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Ashti Brayim Afandi joint the Kurdish Peshmerga in 1981, and at a very young age. She has recently published a book, "In the Shadow of the Mountain", where she recount her experience and historical events as part of one of the major Kurdish political party in South Kurdistan. In this interview we ask her about the role of women in the Peshmerga forces at the time, and why she has chosen to publish her book now.
