If a crisis strikes in summer, these alerts will help keep you safe and informed

NSW Rural Fire Service crews protect properties

NSW Rural Fire Service crews protect properties on Waratah Road and Kelyknack Road as the Wrights Creek fire approaches Mangrove Mountain north of Sydney Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Published 25 December 2020 at 4:42pm, updated 15 January 2021 at 2:25pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Roza Germian
Australia relaxes in summer, but it's important to stay safe. These emergency warning systems and alerts will help keep you safe and informed.

