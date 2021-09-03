SBS Kurdish

Increase of Afghan refugees in Turkey

An Afghan man gives water to a child as refugees and migrants from the destroyed Moria camp wait to enter a new temporary camp, on the island of Lesbos.

An Afghan man gives water to a child. (Archive) Source: AAP

Published 3 September 2021 at 7:45pm, updated 3 September 2021 at 7:49pm
In this report from Diyarbakir, Htice Kamer covers the following; the increase in Afghan refugee arivals to Turkey via Iran, Turkish rights activist and businessman Osman Kavala sentenced to 46 months imprisonment, and Ferda Cemiloglu, a Kurdish businesswoman died at the age of 70...

