Increase of Afghan refugees in Turkey

An Afghan man gives water to a child. (Archive) Source: AAP
Published 3 September 2021 at 7:45pm, updated 3 September 2021 at 7:49pm
Source: SBS
In this report from Diyarbakir, Htice Kamer covers the following; the increase in Afghan refugee arivals to Turkey via Iran, Turkish rights activist and businessman Osman Kavala sentenced to 46 months imprisonment, and Ferda Cemiloglu, a Kurdish businesswoman died at the age of 70...
Published 3 September 2021 at 7:45pm, updated 3 September 2021 at 7:49pm
Source: SBS
Share