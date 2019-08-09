SBS Kurdish

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Yolngu

Yolngu halkının üyeleri. Source: AAP

Published 9 August 2019
A celebration of languages spoken by Indigenous communities is the focus of this year’s International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, held on Friday, August 9th. In Australia, the majority of Indigenous languages are in danger of being lost forever. But, some communities across the country are working to preserve and revive them.

