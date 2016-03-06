SBS Kurdish

International Women's Day

Roza Kurdi

Roza Kurdi Source: Supplied

Published 6 March 2016
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

We spoke to Roza Kurdi, a writer and human rights activist about International Women's Day. We asked her about the necessity of this day and what does it mean to the Kurdish woman and the role of the Kurdish woman in society now.

Available in other languages
