Internationally known composer Halkawt Zaher speaks to SBS Kurdish

Halkawt Zaher Source: supplied by H Zaher

Published 9 July 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 9 July 2017 at 3:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
SBS
We spoke to internationally well-known Kurdish composer Halkawt Zaher about his work and the many famous Kurds and non-Kurds artists whom he composes for. Halkawt, has had an interest in being a composer since he was young. It was always his dream to work and compose music for famous Kurdish and non-Kurdish singers and musicians.

